Hijri New Year in UAE: Free parking today in these emirates; full list

Today will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the country to mark Hijri New Year

On the occasion of Muharram, several emirates in the UAE have announced free parking and no toll charges.

Here is the complete list of all the changes in transport, today.

Abu Dhabi

Public parking spaces will be free today, the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi (ITC) announced earlier.

Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting July 30 until 7:59am on August 1. Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Customer’s Happiness Centres will remain closed on the public holiday and will resume work on Monday, August 1.

The authority also announced that buses and ferries will operate as per Friday and official holiday schedules.

Dubai

All parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free on Muharram 1, the Road and Transport Authority announced yesterday.

Saturday, July 30, is official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.

Sharjah

Free parking was announced on the occasion of Hijri New Year (1444H), yesterday.

This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays. The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.

