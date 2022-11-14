UAE: Expert says increasing drivers' awareness helps change in behaviour on roads

Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi gives visitors an opportunity to get familiar with smart technologies that improve driving training

Attendees at the Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 8:13 PM

Increasing awareness about the consequences of committing traffic offences could help change the attitudes of motorists in the UAE, an education expert has said.

Dr Ahmed Al Jassmi, director of Emirates Center for Mobility Research at UAE University, told Khaleej Times on the sildelines of the Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi that the need to change the attitude of drivers remains a serious problem in the country.

“More awareness is needed for those drivers who commit traffic violations intentionally because many don’t know the consequences,” he said, adding that the drivers need to be taught about the impact of violating traffic rules, such as accidents that could be fatal and the hefty fines involved.

He noted that to avoid unintentional violations, there is a need to do more to educate the drivers about traffic rules, road signs and safe driving, enhancing their positive behaviours. Al Jassmi added that Abu Dhabi Police have rolled out several awareness campaigns to improve the drivers’ behaviours and promote safety on roads. “The road safety campaigns are helping traffic violators mend their ways and achieve greater compliance with road rules,” he said.

The Mobility Education Summit 2022, which runs at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) until November16, is the first-of-its-kind event in the region and the world in the field of mobility and driving education.

In his keynote speech at the summit, Colonel Khalid Al Zaabi, head of the driving and vehicle licensing department at Abu Dhabi Police, said Abu Dhabi attaches great importance on people’s safety on the roads.

“Smart systems have been introduced at driving institutes to ensure efficient and effective learning,” he said, adding that the police are now using smart vehicles to test new drivers applying for licences.

Powered by artificial intelligence and the latest technologies, the vehicles monitor and evaluate the performance of the driver during the test, generates an automated report, and records it directly in the applicant’s file.

Khalid Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company (EDC), said the driving institute had adopted smart technologies and artificial intelligence to improve learning.

“We introduced a new initiative, where learners undergo rigorous training in a simulator to cope with inclement weather conditions, including rainfall and fog,” he said.

He noted that the use of new technology contributes to maximising the safety by reducing the risks of accidents through simulating the role of the driver during live training.

The summit, which was organised by the Emirates Driving Company, is giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the smart inspection process and the smart simulator supported by artificial intelligence, in addition to testing how digital transformation is implemented in the sector. The event also includes panel discussions, workshops and seminars rich in information, to focus on the most important topics related to driving education, training and awareness of safety rules, in addition to addressing the future of the mobility sector.

