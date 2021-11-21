UAE: Etihad Rail completes excavation works of 9 tunnels

The 6.9-km stretch of tunnels are being constructed across Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials attend a ceremony to mark the completion of tunnel excavation in stage two of the Etihad Rail project. — Wam

Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national rail network, on Sunday said it had completed excavation work on all nine tunnels of the Package D of Stage Two ahead of its schedule and the work on the project is proceeding according to schedule.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the Sakamkam area in Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, to announce the completion of excavation works of all the nine tunnels extending over 6.9 kilometres.

The tunnels are being constructed across Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah as part of Package D of Stage Two, two months ahead of schedule.

The completion of the excavation of the nine tunnels recorded one million working hours. The project was supervised and carried out by more than 600 experts, specialists, and workers using the latest tunnelling machinery and modern technologies.

Sheikh Hamad lauded the efforts of Etihad Rail to carry out the tunnelling without impacting nearby communities while upholding the highest measures of safety, security, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Officials drive through a new tunnel completed as part of the Etihad Rail project in Fujairah. — Wam

Sheikh Theyab expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the governments of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah for one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the UAE.

Etihad Rail teams overcame major topographical challenges while excavating the tunnels and achieved this milestone without any accidents.

Etihad Rail took a series of precautionary measures to limit the noise and vibrations caused by excavation using the explosive blasting methods and their impact on nearby communities, using innovative machinery and equipment that helped overcome these challenges effectively.

Etihad Rail recently announced the completion of the construction works for Package A of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network, which extends over 139km and connects Ghuwaifat with Stage One of the project, which extends over 264km from Habshan to Ruwais.

