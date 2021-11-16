Ajman: Driverless vehicle hits the roads, takes tourists sight-seeing

Road accident fatalities dropped from 22 to 1.8 per 100,000 population in Dubai between 2006 and 2020
Transport1 week ago
If you see a vehicle without a driver in Ajman, don’t do a double-take. It is just a self-driving vehicle on duty.
Self-driving vehicles have begun transporting visitors from their hotels to tourist attractions and important landmarks in the emirate.
The vehicle, launched by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department to push the wheel of infrastructure development, and to highlight the emirate’s various landmarks, is in line with the UAE’s Projects of the 50 initiative.
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the emirate has made it a mission to employ artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and harness modern science in all areas of life.
He said that the self-driving vehicle, which incorporates a number of cutting-edge technologies, facilitates its users and ensures a safe comfortable and means of transport for them.
ALSO READ:
The self-driving vehicle is equipped with 5G technology, has facial recognition and AI features, and provides high-speed WiFi access to the vehicle occupants.
The UAE is looking to be at the forefront of countries using sustainable transport, supported by 5G and this initiative is a major step in that direction.
Road accident fatalities dropped from 22 to 1.8 per 100,000 population in Dubai between 2006 and 2020
Transport1 week ago
Police video advisory urges motorists to completely stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students.
Transport1 week ago
Their vehicle had overturned several times on a key road.
Transport1 week ago
The length of the road network increased from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,255 lane-kilometres in 2020
Transport1 week ago
These cameras have a high accuracy rate of 95 per cent
Transport1 week ago
Police urged motorists to take alternate routes.
Transport1 week ago
The Capital joins other established Bike Cities around the world, including Paris, Copenhagen and Glasgow
Transport1 week ago
A cop spotted him driving a vehicle recklessly that had no number plates.
Transport2 weeks ago