Ajman: Driverless vehicle hits the roads, takes tourists sight-seeing

The vehicle is equipped with 5G technology, has facial recognition features and provides high-speed WiFi access

If you see a vehicle without a driver in Ajman, don’t do a double-take. It is just a self-driving vehicle on duty.

Self-driving vehicles have begun transporting visitors from their hotels to tourist attractions and important landmarks in the emirate.

The vehicle, launched by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department to push the wheel of infrastructure development, and to highlight the emirate’s various landmarks, is in line with the UAE’s Projects of the 50 initiative.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the emirate has made it a mission to employ artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and harness modern science in all areas of life.

He said that the self-driving vehicle, which incorporates a number of cutting-edge technologies, facilitates its users and ensures a safe comfortable and means of transport for them.

The self-driving vehicle is equipped with 5G technology, has facial recognition and AI features, and provides high-speed WiFi access to the vehicle occupants.

The UAE is looking to be at the forefront of countries using sustainable transport, supported by 5G and this initiative is a major step in that direction.