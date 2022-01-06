UAE: Classes to reduce traffic black points, get driving license back

Over 1,200 drivers benefit from Abu Dhabi police's traffic points reduction program

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM

As many as 1,219 drivers in Abu Dhabi have reduced their black points after taking awareness classes in 2021.

The motorists went through 789 training courses to reduce traffic points and get back their driving licenses following their withdrawal for committing traffic violations.

Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday that the drivers benefited from the "traffic points reduction program" for motorists, which was introduced a few years ago, to raise traffic awareness and spread a good driving culture and etiquette.

Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Acting Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, stressed the force's keenness to spread security and community awareness through regulations and traffic safety requirements its support for rehabilitation programs for drivers to promote road safety.

According to authorities, the training scheme involves three training programmes. The first grants drivers, who have eight to 23 black points, a maximum deduction of eight points per year - if they pass the course.

Under the second programme, drivers who have more than 24 black points and their driving licences have been withdrawn can benefit from the classes. Motorists who have a car confiscation order can enrol in the third programme.

The classes - in Arabic, English and Urdu - are held at the police's section for traffic points programmes in Musaffah, police follow-up section in Zayed City in Al Dhafra area and the police follow-up at the 'Morawab Al Qadim' building in Al Ain.

Al Khaili noted that the program focuses on educating drivers about safe driving, educating them on how to deal with traffic points, enhancing their positive behaviors to avoid having their driving licenses withdrawn and guiding them to the dangers of committing violations.

Police earlier said the road safety awareness scheme is helping traffic violators mend their ways and achieve greater compliance with road rules.

Drivers have been told to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations to avoid violations and impounding of their vehicles and ensure everyone's safety on the roads.

