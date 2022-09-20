UAE: Authority assists 15,000 motorists in six months

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has attended to more than 15,000 incident requests and provided support and road assistance to motorists during the first half of 2022, with an average response time of 10 minutes across the emirate.

Specialized patrol vehicles have provided services 24/7 in traffic management, clearing emergency situations, dealing with vehicle malfunctions, and removing broken down vehicles and obstacles from main roads.

The free service handles incidents on main roads, providing quick support to road users by promptly and effectively removing broken down vehicles that are involved in road accidents and obstructing traffic, as well as providing the necessary support to road users by towing broken down vehicles off the road, thereby reducing traffic congestion and other risks in the event of traffic incidents.

The Integrated Transport Centre explained that the service aims to increase road safety, reduce congestion, improve traffic flow on Abu Dhabi's roads, as well as reduce the financial losses incurred by accidents and congestion.

The service also contributes to reducing the possibility of secondary incidents resulting from accidents or traffic obstruction, as well as providing traffic management during accidents and road works, and updates the Abu Dhabi Control Room in Traffic Management Centre on a 24/7 basis.

Through this service, the ITC also detects and manages traffic during minor incidents, conducts traffic management, and implements any necessary road closures resulting from serious accidents, as well as rerouting and closing traffic lanes for traffic detour implementations, provide support for Traffic System maintenance activities and manage traffic during traffic light signal failures.

The Road Service Patrol teams also help road users in minor breakdowns (such as supplying fuel, assisting with tire changes and battery charging, etc.), towing broken down vehicles off the road to the nearest safe location.

The service also provides support and traffic management for local and MajorInternational Events taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to avoid congestion (such as but not limited to the UAE National Day and Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UAE Tour, ADNOC Marathon, Mother of the Nation Festival, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Qasr Alhosn Festival), monitoring and removing road debris to avoid traffic accidents, providing ongoing Monitoring of the road network, official events and updating the Abu Dhabi Traffic Management Centre.

Road Service Patrol was updated by including the Towing Services to the Scope of Services in the recent years, where in 2018, the scope and the coverage area were expanded to include new roads such as Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street E311, and in 2019 the Integrated Transport Center announced a new identity for the Road Service Patrol with new colors and design for its vehicles and started covering all major roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

