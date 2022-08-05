UAE: 50% of vehicle accidents involve 30- to 40-year-olds, says study

Hot summer months pose specific challenges to motorists, say experts

Individuals in the age group of 30-40 are the most vulnerable to getting into vehicle accidents in the UAE, said a recent study.

Moreover, the greatest number of road accidents in the country take place between 12pm to 8pm, peaking at 6pm to 8pm and 12pm to 2pm, the report added.

Awareness group Road Safety UAE and auto insurers Tokio Marine revealed the statistics after studying 2,500 summer claims. The study also revealed that Indians, UAE nationals, Egyptians, Pakistani, and Filipinos were most involved in accidents.

“Road users are potentially dehydrated, the roads are marked with tire debris more than usual, vehicle maintenance is of key importance and the climatic conditions can pose further challenges,” said Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE.

RoadSafetyUAE teamed up with Tokio Marine to analyse their 2021 July-September (Q3) motor insurance claims data to come up with these insights, aimed at raising awareness and protecting UAE motorists.

Takako Matsuo, head of direct business of Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd said, “We collect a significant number of claims data which we thoroughly analyse and we want to share the key findings for the good of the people and society in the UAE.”

“In this instance, we analysed almost 2,500 UAE claims data. The hot summer months pose a specific challenge to UAE motorists.”

Edelmann added, “UAE motorists need to be especially careful from 12 pm-8 pm and in particular in the accident peak times 6-8 pm and 12-2 pm, while 30-40 years old motorists are most prone to accidents. We cannot let our guard down, as almost 50 per cent of accidents we get involved in are the fault of other road users.”

The detailed findings of the claims data analysis are:

Age distribution of accidents:

Below age 30: 12 per cent

30-40 years: 50 per cent

40-50 years: 26 per cent

Older than 50 years: 12 per cent

Nationalities distribution (where known):

India: 51 per cent

UAE: 19 per cent

Egypt: 6 per cent

Pakistan: 6 per cent

Philippines: 4 per cent

Others: 15 per cent

Tips and tricks to stay safe during the summer months: