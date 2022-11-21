UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in third emirate

The authority will also alter the timetable of 48 other routes from this month
The Fujairah Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines as part of the country's 51st National Day celebration. The scheme will be implemented from November 29 and run for 60 days on violations registered by motorists before November 26.
The General Command of the Fujairah Police announced the reduction of traffic fines by 50 per cent and the cancellation of black points. However, serious traffic violations are not included, the emirate's media office said on Monday.
The decision, under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, aims to add joy and cheer among citizens and residents during the happy occasion.
A top official at Fujairah Police confirmed that the authority is keen to implement the initiative to help the residents and help them complete their traffic transactions with ease.
He called on the community members to seize the opportunity and expedite the payment of violations, benefit from the discount during this period, and end the accumulated traffic violations.
Fujairah is the third emirate to have announced a discount on traffic fines this month. Earlier, the Umm Al Quwain Police announced similar discount for residents and said the reduction is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023.
The Ajman Police also said a 50 per cent discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.
ALSO READ:
The authority will also alter the timetable of 48 other routes from this month
Delay expected on Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing
80% payments are done through apps and SMS, says RTA as all parking machines are automated
Health authorities implemented the second phase of the lifting of preventive measures after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country
Thousands of them depend on metro and buses for their daily commute
If motorists have a significant amount of fines and are unable to pay them off in one go, they can avail of the option with no service charges
Roads and Transport Authority will celebrate its 13th Public Transport Day on November 1, which coincides with the authority’s 17th anniversary
Services had been temporarily disrupted at two stations on the Red Line