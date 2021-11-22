UAE: 4 new road projects that have eased traffic in Dubai

Dubai has spent over Dh140 billion on the improvement of roads and transport infrastructure since 2006.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai have brought about massive infrastructure improvements over the past 15 years in the emirate.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA, opined, “The length of the road network increased from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,255 lane-kilometres in 2020.”

Here’s a list of four massive projects that have been undertaken and executed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in the past six months, easing traffic congestion for the city’s commuters.

New four-lane bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently opened a new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets, crossing over the Dubai Al Ain Road.

The earlier roundabout on this junction has been eradicated and the RTA has adjusted the sloping ends of the existing bridges on Al Meydan Street.

The bridge extends 328 meters and consists of four lanes in each direction that can accommodate 16,000 vehicles per hour with the sloping ends of the bridge spanning 400 metres.

Road project to ease traffic towards Al Qudra

In July, a new road project was initiated to ease traffic towards Al Qudra Lakes which has become a favourite hangout spot for residents and visitors.

The existing single-carriageway road will be replaced by an 11km dual carriageway, with two lanes in each direction.

Once the project is done, the road will have three roundabouts that will ease traffic movement in all directions and connect with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.

New Bridge opened on Al Khaleej Street

A new bridge opened on Al Khaleej Street in May and has been easing traffic towards Bur Dubai.

The bridge extends up to 570 metres and comprises three lanes in the direction of Bur Dubai, as well as a surface junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

The opening is part of Shindagha Roads Corridor, one of the biggest road projects undertaken by the RTA that extends 13km from Sheikh Rashid Street and passes through Al Mina Street and Al Khaleej Street up to Cairo Street.

The new bridge which serves inbound traffic from Al Mamzar and Deira Islands in the direction of Shindagha Tunnel is capable of handling 4,800 vehicles per hour.

A new project linking Dubai and Sharjah was opened to the public in April, slashing travel time from 25 minutes to 9 minutes.

Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project includes an underpass of three lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads.

It also includes a bridge of two lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Amardi and Emirates Roads in the direction of Al Awir.

The project contributes to slashing the travel time between the Emirates Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes and the waiting time at the junction of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to just 45 seconds.