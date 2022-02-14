UAE: 2,245 traffic offenders caught for heavy glass tinting, making noise, reckless driving

Ras Al Khaimah police carried out a campaign to improve road safety

Mon 14 Feb 2022

A crackdown carried out by the Traffic Control Committee of Ras Al Khaimah police resulted in issuing 2,245 traffic violations within two weeks.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the need to implement the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to improve road safety.

The initiatives positively impacted and saw fewer traffic accidents, injuries and deaths in the Emirate.

The Traffic Inspection and Traffic Control Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, headed by Lt Colonel Salem Mohamed Bourguiba, Head of Traffic Department, launched a traffic inspection campaign in January 2022 and will continue until the end of February 2022 to control traffic violations.

Of the total violations, 1,185 offences include illegal glass tinting, noisy vehicles, violations of truck ban timing.

Several cars were also impounded for reckless driving and other serious traffic offences.

The inspection also targeted motorcycles, bicycles and electric bikes and resulted in 1060 violations during the 2-week of the campaign.

Lt. Colonel Salem Bourguiba praised the head of the Traffic Inspection and Control Committee and added that the inspection program is continuing in the various internal and external roads of the Emirate to regulate traffic.

He called on all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and laws and not exceed them.

"The police will not tolerate violators, will continue to deter the reckless drivers who expose their lives and other road users to danger. The police will continue to impound vehicles and transfer them to the competent authorities to take legal action against them," he said

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to raise traffic awareness among all members of society and road users to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

The awareness campaigns aim to promote traffic culture among the public through its media platforms on social networking sites, achieve the highest levels of traffic safety and security, and make roads safer.

Lt. Colonel Salem Bourguiba praised the role of traffic awareness provided by the Ras Al Khaimah Police, which is one of the pillars upon which traffic control is based.

He urged the public and road users to correct traffic behaviours to avoid serious accidents, violations or legal accountability.