UAE: 13 illegal bikes seized by Sharjah Police in the last five days

Confiscated bikes are recycled by 'Bee’ah' In the interest of community members.

(Image used for illustrative purposes only)

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 10:06 AM

A total of 13 motorcycles were seized in the Rahmaniyah suburb area within the last five days.

According to traffic statistics, 25,000 bicycles and motorcycles were seized within the last three years.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that all the seized bicycles and motorcycles were operated by illegal street vendors.

The police in cooperation with the Bee’ah Company continue to carry out inspection campaigns targeting these motorbikes and bicycles to ensure road safety and cleanliness of the city.

He added the confiscated vehicles are destroyed so that they cannot be reused.

The police seized 5,000 motorcycles and 2,000 bicycles used by illegal street vendors and workers -- mostly in industrial areas.

ALSO READ:

The bikes are also recycled by “Bee’ah” In the interest of community members.

Major General Al Shamsi called upon residents to abide by traffic laws, and take adequate safety measures to protect themselves and others from fatal accidents.