Dubai to roll out autonomous taxis next year.
Transport1 week ago
A total of 13 motorcycles were seized in the Rahmaniyah suburb area within the last five days.
According to traffic statistics, 25,000 bicycles and motorcycles were seized within the last three years.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that all the seized bicycles and motorcycles were operated by illegal street vendors.
The police in cooperation with the Bee’ah Company continue to carry out inspection campaigns targeting these motorbikes and bicycles to ensure road safety and cleanliness of the city.
He added the confiscated vehicles are destroyed so that they cannot be reused.
The police seized 5,000 motorcycles and 2,000 bicycles used by illegal street vendors and workers -- mostly in industrial areas.
ALSO READ:
The bikes are also recycled by “Bee’ah” In the interest of community members.
Major General Al Shamsi called upon residents to abide by traffic laws, and take adequate safety measures to protect themselves and others from fatal accidents.
Dubai to roll out autonomous taxis next year.
Transport1 week ago
Authorities reminded drivers could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points for jumping traffic signals
Transport1 week ago
He also said that all Expo 2020-related infrastructure projects were completed on time despite the pandemic
Transport1 week ago
It also distributed nol cards to buy rations among taxi and bus drivers whose services were terminated.
Transport1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
The fare will be Dh5 per rider and Dh2 per additional rider
Transport1 week ago
A 5-car pile-up on a key road injured three people.
Transport1 week ago
The RTA made the adjustment of peak times in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend
Transport2 weeks ago