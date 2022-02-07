Translator taxis, post-paid trips: 6 revolutionary ways to travel in the near future

Road and Transport Authority chief outlines future commuting methods.
Transport1 week ago
The fourth edition of the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022, which is currently underway at the Dubai International Conference and Exhibition Centre, is showcasing some new, unique and advanced technologies that will revolutionise mobility in the coming years.
Ranging from fully electric and smart buses to green taxis and AI-embedded taxis, here are some of the new technologies that one should take a look at to peek into the future of mobility.
Streamax, Hyundai distributor Juma Al Majid and GBS are showcasing an artificial intelligence-embedded taxi that comes with built-in cameras to detect the driver’s behaviour.
It can help ascertain whether the driver is tired, smoking or using a phone while driving. There is another camera inside that can detect objects. For example, if a passenger forgot his belongings in the taxi, it will automatically alert the driver about it.
Saudi Transport Authority is showcasing a green taxi that is equipped with security cameras to protect the rights of drivers and riders. There are two screens at the back also that play the role of a translator between a driver and rider.
For example, a tourist can tell the screen which will translate it for him to the driver and vice-versa. this will make communication easier and remove the language barrier between driver and rider. In addition, screens will also display tourist attractions nearby so that riders can choose and visit any of them.
The Swiss company Fairtiq is showcasing its app that connects public transport operators to passengers. It’s a mobile ticketing app that is post-paid. Hence, passengers don’t have to buy tickets before their journey.
Passengers just need to swipe when starting their journey in public transport and the app will do the rest. Once the trip ends, it will automatically detect the funds from the app and will immediately notify the passenger about the trip and cost.
The big advantage when compared to Nol is that it works without hardware and can be launched without any validator, gate, and heavy infrastructure. This system is currently operational in Switzerland, France, Germany, Belgium and UK.
Swedish vehicle manufacturer Volvo’s fully electric bus also captures the attention of the visitors.
The bus has been re-engineered to be lighter and can report back in real-time to the control room about the status of the batteries, how long more it can run and how much warmer it is inside the bus. It also provides real-time data about how the driver is feeling, whether he’s overspeeding, or whether the bus is passing by a hospital and school so that its speed can be reduced remotely.
The bus is under trial in Dubai for six months in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.
South Korean auto major Hyundai is showcasing its upcoming futuristic IONIQ 5 car at the exhibition which can cover 481 kilometres once it’s fully charged. It can be fully charged in just 18 minutes with a speed charger.
While the car can drive up to 100km on a 5-minute charge. The car is also highly eco-friendly as its leather interior is made from yarn, not from animal skin. The car on display comes with 20-inch aerodynamic wheels with a futuristic design and uniquely-designed LED lights. The vehicle is expected to be launched in the second half of this year in the UAE.
Turkish firm Otokar is also participating in the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022. It’s showcasing its fully electric bus which can run more than 300 kilometres on four-hour charging and has a maximum capacity of 108 passengers.
The company is testing the bus in the Gulf region to ascertain its performance in the hot climate. The electric batteries, which are located in the rear of the bus, can also be reconfigured according to the needs of the operator.
