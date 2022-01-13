Video: Sheikh Mohammed opens stunning 'Infinity Bridge' in Dubai, shares 'endless ambitions'

The new system allows customers to submit applications without the need to upload any documents.
Transport2 days ago
A new bridge called 'Infinity' has opened in Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared some incredible photos of the bridge that is shaped like the infinity symbol.
“It is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. Our bridges go towards the future and our ambitions are endless,” he tweeted.
The bridge was first announced in 2018.
According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website, the bridge goes across the creek. It is 300 metres long and 22 metres wide and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions.
“It rises 15 metres above the creek and allows complete freedom of movement to large boats and yachts around the clock,” the RTA said.
The bridge is part of the Dh5-billion Shindagha Corridor Project that extends 13km along the Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo roads.
ALSO READ:
The new system allows customers to submit applications without the need to upload any documents.
Transport2 days ago
The total number of hybrid vehicles in the Dubai Taxi fleet is now 4,105.
Transport4 days ago
Delay in bus services on a few RTA routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship
Transport4 days ago
Over 1,200 drivers benefit from Abu Dhabi police's traffic points reduction program
Transport1 week ago
The measures were taken to improve the quality of services offered to commuters, and in line with the new Saturday-Sunday weekend.
Transport1 week ago
The discount was scheduled to end on January 3, 2022
Transport1 week ago
About 250 vehicles from RTA's fleet feature fully interactive 10-inch display tablets
Transport1 week ago
603,052 riders used this service from the time of launch in February 2020 until the end of 2021
Transport1 week ago