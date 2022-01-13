Video: Sheikh Mohammed opens stunning 'Infinity Bridge' in Dubai, shares 'endless ambitions'

The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions

A new bridge called 'Infinity' has opened in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared some incredible photos of the bridge that is shaped like the infinity symbol.

“It is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. Our bridges go towards the future and our ambitions are endless,” he tweeted.

The bridge was first announced in 2018.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website, the bridge goes across the creek. It is 300 metres long and 22 metres wide and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions.

“It rises 15 metres above the creek and allows complete freedom of movement to large boats and yachts around the clock,” the RTA said.

The bridge is part of the Dh5-billion Shindagha Corridor Project that extends 13km along the Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo roads.

