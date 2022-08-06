UAE: Now pay less for a taxi ride in Sharjah as fuel prices drop

Intercity bus service to Khorfakkan remains suspended
Sharjah has rolled back on its taxi tariffs after petrol and diesel prices dropped in the UAE in August.
Minimum fares for taxis have dropped to Dh 15.50 from Dh 17.50, customer helpline agents with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) have confirmed.
Taxi riders who used SRTA services on August 6 also confirmed the drop in minimum fares.
Last month, the minimum fare increased from Dh13.50 to Dh17.50, after the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), said it would set its taxi fares each month based on the latest fuel prices in the country.
The decision, made by the Sharjah Executive Council, was implemented by SRTA. Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, chairman of the SRTA, said that the amendment is based on the principle of liberalising fuel prices, as the tariff for opening the meter will be adjusted either by increase or decrease according to the fuel pricing approved by the Ministry of Energy.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.03 a litre in August, compared to Dh4.63 in July, and Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.92 per litre, compared to Dh4.52 in July.
