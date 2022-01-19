Sharjah Taxi launches the smart drive services application

Wed 19 Jan 2022

Sharjah Taxi launches the Smart Driver Services Application in line with the government's directives for digital transformation and improving its drivers' happiness.

The application has been launched in cooperation with the Information Technology Department of Osool Smart Applications.

The application aims to save time and effort by accelerating the completion of drivers' transactions electronically without the need to visit the company's headquarters while simultaneously strengthening measures to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application, which can be downloaded from both Google Play and the Apple Store, allows Sharjah Taxi's drivers to access several services, including knowledge of operational data and indicators such as total revenue, a number of trips, total distance travelled with or without a customer, expected salary in real-time, as well as any violations committed by the driver.

Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, confirmed that the launch of the new application falls within the framework of the company's keenness to improve conditions for its drivers, as they provide a distinguished service to passengers and members of the community.

The company is continuously training drivers and providing various facilities and privileges to motivate them to achieve Sharjah Taxi's mission of providing safe and secure transportation services of the highest standards.

Al Kindi indicated that the digitization of services is a priority for Sharjah Taxi's management, in line with the government's directives, and that it aims to raise the level of service provided to employees, drivers and passengers alike. The adoption of this smart application is in line with this as it will allow the completion of transactions and procedures while giving drivers easier and faster around the clock access to services.

The innovative application offers drivers the ability to request permits and certificates. It also allows drivers to view their documents, circulars, instructions and awareness guidelines issued by Sharjah Taxi's management.