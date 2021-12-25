Sharjah: Police confiscate 900 vehicles for flouting rules

The crackdown was conducted to preserve the safety of all motorists

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 12:45 PM

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality, have confiscated a total of 900 vehicles for flouting rules as part of an intensified crackdown in the emirate.

The seized vehicles included 450 bikes, 148 motorcycles, 279 bicycles and 23 electric scooters.

Lt-Col Muhammad Ali bin Haider, acting head of the Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station, said the crackdown was conducted in November and lasted three weeks. He noted that the most common violation was bikes using lanes and roads designated for other vehicles.

ALSO READ:

Bin Haider said the Sharjah Police seek to preserve the safety of all cyclists, in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy aimed at making roads safer.