Sharjah: Now, book taxi or vehicle inspection services on updated Rafid app

Users can also report accidents and book roadside assistance via the app

File photo for illustrative purposes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 4:59 PM

For the first time, residents and visitors in Sharjah can book a taxi or order a car through the updated Rafid app.

Rafid Automotive Solutions, the joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management - the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah - and OWS Auto, has announced the launch of an updated, easy-to-use version of its popular smart application.

In addition to booking taxis (through the call centre) or a car (via the Buraq Limousine app), the updated app boasts several new features. For example, it enables vehicle owners to book a vehicle inspection at a MotorCheck centre, which offers a comprehensive range of inspection services.

Users can also book an appointment at the AutoXpress workshop, which is an integrated facility for the repair of all types of vehicles, or access AutoXpress Mobile Workshop services, for services such as the urgent replacement or repair of tyre, oil replacement and car sanitisation.

The app also offers users the ability to report an unknown accident. For Dh355, users can view details and dates of accidents, check reports and pay any accident fees directly. They can also report accidents and book roadside assistance via the app.

To enhance the user experience, the application even allows for a user’s vehicle and personal data, such as an address, to be stored.

ALSO READ:

Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, confirmed that the update is in line with the Government of Sharjah’s framework to strengthen digital transformation efforts, and to give customers the ability to easily access a wide variety of services, at any time and from anywhere, enabling them to complete actions and transactions effortlessly and efficiently.

Al Midfa pointed out that Rafid is always keen to listen to the opinions and comments of customers, as this enables the company to develop and improve its services. He added that the latest version of the application addresses and incorporates many of the comments and requests received.