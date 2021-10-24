Ras Al Khaimah: Heavy vehicles banned from main, internal roads during peak hours

The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering main and internal roads and the suburbs in Ras Al Khaimah during peak times.
The ban is effective from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 1.30pm to 3pm, said Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Heavy vehicles that enter prohibited roads or areas will be fined Dh1,000 and four black points will be registered against them, according to the UAE traffic law.
The decision by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police is part of its efforts to make roads safer and reduce accidents.
It will also enable smooth flow of traffic during rush hours when schoolgoing children and public department employees return home.
Some service department vehicles are exempt from the rule.
The emirate’s police also urged motorists to help enhance traffic safety by adhering to rules and paying attention to roads while driving.
