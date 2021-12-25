Part of Dubai-Al Ain road widening project now open to motorists

The sector consists of six lanes and extends 8km.

The Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced Saturday that it has opened a sector of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project. The road has been widened from three to six lanes in the direction of Al Ain.

The sector, which extends 8km, starts from Bu Kadra Junction to the junction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Works completed included two underpasses to serve traffic from and to Al Meydan Road, service roads leading to the residential communities of Nad Al Sheba 1, 2, 3 and 4 as well as the new Nad Al Sheba Bridge, Meydan district and Meydan Heights, said the RTA in a press release.

Motorists coming from Dubai heading towards Nad Al Sheba 2 via the underpass are required to use the service road at Exit 6 on Oud Metha Street.

Those exiting Meydan Heights heading to the Dubai-Al Ain Road are required to use the temporary road connecting the traffic from Meydan Heights through the Abjar Street heading to the mainstream Dubai-Al Ain Road, be it in the direction of Al Ain or Dubai, via Street 34 at Nad Al Sheba.