New UAE weekend: Sharjah announces paid parking days

Transport
With Sharjah adopting a three-day weekend, the Emirate's municipality has announced paid parking timings.
From the new year, Sharjah will transition into a four-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
According to the Sharjah Municipality, public parking will be a paid service Saturday to Thursday. It will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.
As Sharjah adopts the four-day workweek, the rest of the Emirates will have a 4.5-day one, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had earlier announced that parking would be a paid service on all days, except Fridays.
