New UAE weekend: Abu Dhabi announces paid parking days, toll-free hours

The measures were taken to improve the quality of services offered to commuters, and in line with the new Saturday-Sunday weekend.
Transport6 days ago
Abu Dhabi's paid street parking (Mawaqif) and the toll gate (Darb) systems will remain the same and won't be affected by the new UAE weekend system until further notice, authorities have announced.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said on Twitter: "Dear all, we would like to remind you of our services scheduled during the new weekly work system. Please note that Mawaqif and Darb services are still operating according to their usual schedule until further notice."
The Darb toll gate system operates during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm) from Saturday to Thursday. Fridays and public holidays are free.
For Mawaqif, the current system, Saturday-Thursday (8am to 12am), will also be applied until further notice.
ITC's customer happiness centers will operate from Monday to Thursday (7am to 3pm) and on Friday (7am to 12pm).
Public buses and ferries will operate according to their usual schedule.
Motorists passing through the Darb toll gates need to pay a toll fee of Dh4 for peak hours from Saturday to Thursday (7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm).
Total toll charges for a day had been capped at Dh16 with Dh200 per month for the first car, Dh150 for the second car and Dh100 for any additional car.
