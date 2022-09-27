Look: Full list of speed limits on Dubai roads

Police advise motorists to be careful around the area
Speed limits on the UAE roads are set as per technical reports on traffic flow submitted by engineers in each emirate. In all emirates except Abu Dhabi, there is a speed buffer which lets motorists travel 20kmph more than the stipulated speed limit. Abu Dhabi did away with the buffer system in 2018.
The Dubai Police have a section on their website that details the speed limits on various roads. As per the latest update made in September, the limits range from 60 to 120kmph. On Mohamed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads, the speed limit remains 110kmph, while on several internal roads, it is set at 70kmph.
These are the latest speed limits on the roads:
