Key UAE highway to undergo roadworks until August 28

A major UAE highway will be under renovation until August 28, the Roads and Transport Authority said in a tweet.

Roadworks on Emirates road will begin today. They will start from the border of Sharjah, and will be conducted until the intersection of Ras Al Khor road.

The authority has urged motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area and has asked them to follow directional signs for their safety.

