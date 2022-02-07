How Dubai Taxi is using new technologies to help drivers earn more

Dubai to roll out autonomous taxis next year.

File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM

Dubai Taxi Corporation is using new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to reduce customer complaints as well as guide drivers where to look for a business to help improve their income, said a senior official on Monday.

While speaking on the second day of the fourth edition of the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Mansoor Al Falasi, CEO, Dubai Taxi Corporation said the corporation is also working to further enhance experiences for the people of determination using taxis in the emirate.

“We started using data last year to shift our low-earning drivers to be active drivers to help them generate more income. We move our drivers from low to high-density areas to enhance this critical KPI where they can get the business,” Al Falasi said on the sidelines of the three-day event on Monday.

“Instead of just roaming around, we help drivers save some kilometres, fuels and emissions coming from the cars by using data. We also assist them, especially drivers who are new to the city, to guide them where to look for business and serve the customers better,” he added.

“We conduct studies based on the data we receive about the complaints of customers to enhance their experience and reduce complaints. This helps us to ensure provide good service to the customers. So it’s not just benefiting the drivers, but also looking at other aspects such as improving customer experience and taking corrective actions,” he added.

Moreover, Dubai taxi offers a transport service for goods and fruits and will also roll out autonomous taxis next year.

Mousa Al Raeisy, director of technology strategy and governance, Roads and Transport Authority, said the state-of-the-art technologies deployed at the Command and Control Centre help monitor drivers’ behaviour which helped decrease drowsiness and distraction among the drivers.

“We also use data for taxi demand prediction. Previously, we used to depend on traditional ways but now there is a huge amount of data generated by taxis so we can easily predict demand for taxis,” Al Raeisy said during the panel discussion on Monday.

The authority also uses data and AI to manage social distance in buses and detect masks in taxis in order to overcome the pandemic.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com