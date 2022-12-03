Fog alert in UAE: Speed reduction on multiple roads as visibility drops

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert and said that there may be a chance of rainfall

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fog alert and have asked motorists to exercise caution on roads.

The authority has reduced the speed limit on multiple roads across the emirate as an early morning fog causes a drop in visibility.

Speed reduction system has been activated on the following roads:

Al Saad – Sweihan road: 80 km/h

Trucks road (Al Razeen): 80 km/h

Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Katam – Al Khaznah): 80 km/h

Sweihan – Abo Saif Road: 80 km/h

Sweihan roundabout – Al Falah: 80 km/h

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert. The authority has said that there is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 1am until 9am, today.

