Fog alert in UAE: Speed reduction on multiple roads as visibility drops

Serious traffic offences are not covered under the scheme, the authorities say
Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fog alert and have asked motorists to exercise caution on roads.
The authority has reduced the speed limit on multiple roads across the emirate as an early morning fog causes a drop in visibility.
Speed reduction system has been activated on the following roads:
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a fog alert. The authority has said that there is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 1am until 9am, today.
ALSO READ:
Serious traffic offences are not covered under the scheme, the authorities say
Vessels to operate on the hour between Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar
Improvement works included replacing roundabouts with signalised junctions
Visitors will be ferried from Yas Mall Circuit parking lot to race track gates
The event kicks-off on November 18 and will continue until March 18
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority fines violators 'because of the danger the practice poses to the safety of passengers'
Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi gives visitors an opportunity to get familiar with smart technologies that improve driving training
The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities