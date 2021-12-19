Fancy car number plates auction in Dubai: Q-22 sold for Dh5 million

Z-31 had the second-highest reported bid, selling for Dh2.82 million

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 1:41 PM

Fancy vehicle number plates in Dubai were sold for over Dh36 million during an open auction on Saturday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said Q-22 was sold for Dh5 million — making it the highest bid of the night. Z-31 went for Dh2,82 million. V-10000 was auctioned for Dh920,000; W-500 for Dh840,000; and O-66666 for Dh840,000.

About 100 fancy plates were up for grabs at the event.

ALSO READ:

The sale of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to the RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.