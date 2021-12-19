Fancy car number plates auction in Dubai: Q-22 sold for Dh5 million

First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services
Fancy vehicle number plates in Dubai were sold for over Dh36 million during an open auction on Saturday.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said Q-22 was sold for Dh5 million — making it the highest bid of the night. Z-31 went for Dh2,82 million. V-10000 was auctioned for Dh920,000; W-500 for Dh840,000; and O-66666 for Dh840,000.
About 100 fancy plates were up for grabs at the event.
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to the RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.
