E-scooters in new Dubai districts: RTA issues advisory on banned areas, riding permits, parking rules

Avoid using under-construction tracks, authority tells residents and tourists

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM

E-scooters are gaining popularity among Dubai residents when it comes to mobility options between public transport stations and homes/offices. As a result, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the number of residential areas where they can be used.

With 11 new districts added, e-scooters can be operated in 21 areas from 2023. The new areas are: Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1.

The RTA has called on residents and tourists to avoid using e-scooters on tracks that are under construction to avoid traffic incidents. The construction of tracks at the new districts is progressing according to plan. Signage of e-scooters and traffic markings are about to be completed, the authority added.

The bikes must be operated only within the permitted areas and tracks as designated by the RTA. Riders must not use them on tracks designated for walking or running. They must not exceed the speed limits.

Riding permit

Through its website, the RTA offers free permits for riding e-scooters on safe roads. The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test. This rule does not apply to those who have a valid driver’s licence.

Technical specifications

E-scooters and bikes must have a white headlight, red and reflective rear light, horn fixed on the steering arm (T-bar) and brakes on the front and back tyres.

Tyre size must be proportional to that of the bike, and the size of the bike must be proportional to that of its rider.

Riders must wear reflective vests and helmets, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians, and avoid pillion riding or anything that causes an imbalance of the e-scooter.

The RTA called on the public to select high-quality e-scooters to avoid battery burn accidents and technical malfunctions.

Parking rules

The RTA has provided parking spaces for shared e-scooters along the designated tracks and permitted districts, key tourist attractions, and around public transport stations.

The authority called on riders to park the scooters only in designated areas. Parked scooters should not block the movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking for vehicles.

Reporting incidents

Riders must report any incident that results in injuries or material damage to the police or RTA.

They should always use the right side of the road and ensure it is empty. Before changing lanes, riders should give hand signals and ensure they can make their move safely.

They should always ride in the direction of traffic rather than in the opposite direction. They should only ride on the designated tracks and avoid making major modifications to the e-scooter/bike.

