Dubai's Infinity Bridge opens: 'It saved us about 30 minutes of traffic jams'

It took me just two minutes to cross over, says motorist as she reported smooth sailing on day 1

Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also temporarily closed Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai for two months to complete the link between the newly-opened Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel.

Importantly, the traffic will normally flow from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.

It was smooth sailing on the first day for motorists.

Sharing her experience, Olivia Arthur, a Dubai resident, said: “Since it was Sunday morning, there was not much traffic and the roads signs were also clear which make it easier for the motorists to navigate with ease. The roads are clearly marked, separating the lanes from Shindagha Tunnel to Infinity Bridge.

"With a permissible speed of 80km per hour, it takes less than two minutes to cross over,” she added.

Nasir Iqbal, a long-time Dubai resident, said he didn’t face any issues while navigating through the six traffic diversions in place.

“It was smooth driving without intermittent traffic jams on the way which we used to face earlier. It saved 15-30 minutes of traffic jams. However, while driving, I noticed that the temporary signboards of new diversions are smaller and not clearly visible for drivers who cross the new development for the first time. I suggest temporary signboards should be bigger and visible from the distance,” said Iqbal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had opened the bridge last week.

Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Top officials had visited the bridge on Sunday and affirmed its readiness for traffic.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, also reviewed the traffic diversions related to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel from Deira to Bur Dubai.

First announced in 2018, the Infinity Bridge is part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project. The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai, in addition to several development projects like Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. It is expected to serve one million people.

It will slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 by 2030. The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.

