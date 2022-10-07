Dubai Women's Cycling Challenge: Al Qudra track to be partially closed

Are radars reset automatically when allowed top speeds change in Abu Dhabi during adverse weather conditions?
Al Qudra Cycling Track will be partially closed on Saturday morning due to the activities of Dubai Women’s Cycling Challenge, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
The cycling track will be partially closed from 6am to 9.30am due to the activities of Dubai Womens Cycling Challenge 2022, the RTA said in a tweet, urging commuters to use the alternative routes.
One of Dubai’s biggest track events, the Women’s Cycling Challenge, is taking place at the Qudra Cycle Track in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Participants can choose from the 40km course and the 70km course, with refreshments and assistance at every 10km. The women who bag the top three positions will be awarded trophies, whereas every participant who crosses the finish line will be given a medal.
