Dubai: Win 1 million nol Plus points as you use public transport

RTA announces treasure hunt, competitions for Public Transport Day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:43 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:56 PM

Public transport users in Dubai will get a chance to win one million nol Plus points during a campaign that begins on Tuesday, October 25. nol Plus points for all public transport users will be tripled during the campaign till November 1.

nol Plus is a loyalty programme where members earn points when spending from their nol cards on any channels such as public transport services. These can be redeemed for discounts and offers later.

This came as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced details of the 13th Public Transport Day.

The RTA will honour 115 winners. The first winner will receive one million nol Plus points, while second and third runners-up will get 500,000 and 250,000, respectively.

This year, the authority aims to encourage residents to opt for public transport means for a “better physical and mental health and enjoy a relaxed time rather than the hassles of driving”.

The Public Transport Day is held in conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge that kicks off on October 29. The initiative urges residents to allocate 30 minutes for fitness for 30 days.

RTA has urged residents and public transport users to register online for the loyalty programme.

Speed up to slow down

The Public Transport Day’s celebration, which will precede the start of the RTA’s anniversary on November 1, will be held under #SpeedUpSlowDown. The idea is to have residents and tourists speed up when it comes to increasing physical activity and slow down to enhance peace of mind.

The first day of the campaign includes sports and health activities and exercises. These include the ‘Stop to Move’ initiative that encourages healthy lifestyles onboard public transport means, and ‘Quick Relaxation’ in the tram and marine transport means. The initiative sends WhatsApp messages in specific geographic zones to passengers within a radius of 500 metres around each station, urging them to meditate, relax and adopt correct breathing techniques.

Health map

Among the initiatives is a digital map of all health facilities along public transport routes, which can be easily downloaded by scanning a smart code. These places may include parks, jogging tracks, fitness centres, and retail stores for health products and others. Prizes will be presented to the winners of sports competitions and exercises at certain places within the public transport domain.

Treasure hunt

This year's edition of the Public Transport Day celebration includes a ‘Treasure Hunt’ competition, which will start on November 1. This year, the competition will blend the real and virtual worlds to discover the hidden treasure, including real coins hidden in various public transport stations across Dubai. It can also be virtual currencies obtained digitally. Clues will be offered to passengers by social medial influencers.

