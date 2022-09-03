UAE

Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM

A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, authorities have said in a traffic accident alert online.

It caught fire before the Palm Jumeirah exit, coming from Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police has said in an advisory.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution.

