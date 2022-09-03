Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road

RTA issues these cards in two categories
A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, authorities have said in a traffic accident alert online.
It caught fire before the Palm Jumeirah exit, coming from Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police has said in an advisory.
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution.
