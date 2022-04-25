Dubai: Tributes pour in for Indian biker who died in crash, was due to start business today

We are hopeful that we will be able to get the repatriation done today, says friend

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 1:05 PM

Tributes are pouring in for a 37-year-old biker, who died in a motorcycle crash in the UAE on Saturday.

A former employee of the Indian Consulate’s attestation services in Dubai, Japin Jayaprakash was scheduled to inaugurate his new branding and advertising company on Monday (today).

“I can’t believe it,” said Asif, a friend of Japin’s for over 22 years. “We were in school together, we worked together, we lived together and we were supposed to start our business together.”

“He was with me till late Friday evening. On Saturday morning he came into the office to clear some last-minute paperwork. We were supposed to inaugurate our company together today evening.”

“Right now I am in the hospital and trying to get all the documentation together. We are hopeful that we will be able to get the repatriation done today. I will be travelling with the body to India”

Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, Japin was a professional biker who had participated in several riding events, both locally and internationally. He had been out on a ride with his biking group when the tragic accident happened.

“He was an extremely experienced rider,” said Asif. “I still cannot understand how this happened. But I guess I have to accept it. Now my focus is to make sure his kids are taken care of”

Japin’s wife Dr Anju, a homeopathy doctor, and his 2 sons, aged 5 and 1, were flown to India on Sunday.

“He was a very hard working young man,” said Jassim Muhammad, president of the Indian Social Centre, Ajman. “I recruited him to work for me in 2009 and it was his first job. We worked together for five years before he transferred on to another job. He was a very pleasant person to work with.”

“Biking was his passion. He was very active in pretty much every biking group here. He used to drive on tracks and was a very experienced rider.”