Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle fire causes traffic on Mohammed bin Zayed Street

Police have advised motorists to remain cautious in the busy area

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 3:21 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 3:22 PM

Dubai Police have warned drivers of congestion along Mohammed bin Zayed Street due to a vehicle fire.

According to an official tweet, the obstruction is causing trafifc opposite Global Village toward Abu Dhabi.

Police have advised motorists to remain cautious around the area.