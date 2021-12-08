Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle fire causes traffic on Mohammed bin Zayed Street

Fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4
Transport1 week ago
Dubai Police have warned drivers of congestion along Mohammed bin Zayed Street due to a vehicle fire.
According to an official tweet, the obstruction is causing trafifc opposite Global Village toward Abu Dhabi.
Police have advised motorists to remain cautious around the area.
