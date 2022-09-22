UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle fire causes delays on major road

Police advise motorists to be cautious around the area

Representational image
By Web Desk

Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:08 AM

Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:21 AM

A vehicle fire caused delays along Al Rebat Street on Thursday.

According to an official tweet from the Dubai Police, the fire is on Al Rebat Street, coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards the Business Bay Crossing.

Police have advised drivers to be cautious around the area.

