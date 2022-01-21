Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle breaks down on bridge to Sheikh Zayed Road; expect delays, say police

Authorities have advised motorists to remain cautious

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 9:46 AM

Dubai Police have alerted drivers to a stalled vehicle causing a traffic congestion on a bridge on Friday.

According to an official tweet, the vehicle is on Hessa Street at Al-Asayel Bridge in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police have advised caution when driving in the area.

