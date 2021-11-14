UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on major street today

Block to occur between 4pm and 7pm, alternative routes suggested

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 12:58 PM

Motorists have been warned of a delay on Hessa Street towards Dubai Sports City on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the Roads and Transport Authority, the delay is expected to occur between the interchange of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd. and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street between 4pm and 7pm.

The authority advises drivers to be careful and use Al Qudra Road, Al Yalayis Street, and Emirates Road as an alternative.


