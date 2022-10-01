Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on Jumeirah Street this Sunday

Robotic process automation, digital services announced as part of RTA's artificial intelligence-powered strategy
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will major delays on Jumeirah Street on Sunday, October 2 due to the Dubai Women's Triathlon 2022.
In a Twitter statement issued by the RTA, the authority has warned motorists and commuters to expect delays on Jumeirah Road from Al Arouba Intersection to Umm Al Sheif Street Intersection, from 6am to 9.30am.
Authorities have urged commuters to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes on Al Wasl Road to reach their destinations.
ALSO READ:
Robotic process automation, digital services announced as part of RTA's artificial intelligence-powered strategy
Motorists must contact the police and report incident
Police advise motorists to be careful around the area
Officials have called on motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking
A Twitter post by the authority has advised motorists to remain cautious while driving
Authorities say number of road users following the rule has gone up from 76 per cent in 2019 to 93% currently; penalty for flouting the law includes a Dh1,000 fine
Police have advised drivers to be extra cautious around the area
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours