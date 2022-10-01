Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on Jumeirah Street this Sunday

Commuters urged to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes

Photo: DMA

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 9:09 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 9:13 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will major delays on Jumeirah Street on Sunday, October 2 due to the Dubai Women's Triathlon 2022.

In a Twitter statement issued by the RTA, the authority has warned motorists and commuters to expect delays on Jumeirah Road from Al Arouba Intersection to Umm Al Sheif Street Intersection, from 6am to 9.30am.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes on Al Wasl Road to reach their destinations.

