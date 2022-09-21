Dubai traffic alert: Delays reported on major road

Police say they will not tolerate reckless bus drivers who put their lives and other motorists in danger
Police reported a traffic obstruction on Ras Al Khor Road on Wednesday morning.
According to an official tweet from Dubai Police, the delay is located after Al Awir Exhibition Bridge in the direction of Boukdra Bridge.
Authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes and exercise caution around the area.
