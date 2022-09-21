Dubai traffic alert: Delays reported on major road

Police advise drivers to use alternative routes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:40 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:53 AM

Police reported a traffic obstruction on Ras Al Khor Road on Wednesday morning.

According to an official tweet from Dubai Police, the delay is located after Al Awir Exhibition Bridge in the direction of Boukdra Bridge.

Authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes and exercise caution around the area.

ALSO READ: