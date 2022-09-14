Dubai traffic alert: Police warn motorists of accident on key route to Al Khail road

Police have advised drivers to be extra cautious around the area

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 8:18 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 8:46 AM

Authorities have warned of an obstruction towards Al Khail Road on Wednesday.

A tweet from the Dubai Police, warns motorists of an accident on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road.

Police warn drivers to be extra cautious around the area.

