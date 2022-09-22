Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported on Sheikh Zayed Road

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 10:35 AM

An accident has been causing major delays on Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday.

According to an official tweet from the Dubai Police, the accident took place at the exit of the Trade Center tunnel toward Abu Dhabi.

Police have advised drivers to be cautious around the area.

