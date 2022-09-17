Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported on Sheikh Zayed Road

Police advise motorists to be careful around the area

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 2:09 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 2:22 PM

Dubai Police reported an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road on Saturday.

According to a tweet, the accident occurred on the arterial road before the Water Canal Bridge towards Dubai.

Police have advised drivers to be careful around the area.

