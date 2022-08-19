Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported on Sheikh Zayed Road

Police warn drivers to be careful around the area

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 12:09 PM

A traffic accident took place on Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday afternoon.

Dubai Police tweeted that the accident happened on the arterial highway after Dubai Internet City, heading towards Bur Dubai.

Authorities have advised drivers to be careful around the area.

