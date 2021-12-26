Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported near Trade Centre

The Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.
Transport1 week ago
Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident near the World Trade Centre.
According to a tweet, the accident happened after the exit of the Centre towards Abu Dhabi.
Police urge drivers to be careful around the area.
The Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.
Transport1 week ago
Driverless cabs are picking up and dropping off customers at nine pre-determined spots on Yas Island
Transport2 weeks ago
RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II
Transport2 weeks ago
The buses can cover 95km after a single charge
Transport2 weeks ago
Police have advised motorists to remain cautious in the busy area
Transport2 weeks ago
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5% VAT.
Transport2 weeks ago
First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services
Transport2 weeks ago
Project will see passengers zipping from Abu Dhabi to Dubai within 50 minutes
Transport2 weeks ago