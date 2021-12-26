Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported near Trade Centre

Police have advised motorists to remain cautious around the area

UAE traffic, dubai sharjah traffic, uae traffic laws, dubai traffic laws, uae traffic fines

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 10:23 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 10:30 AM

Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident near the World Trade Centre.

According to a tweet, the accident happened after the exit of the Centre towards Abu Dhabi.

Police urge drivers to be careful around the area.