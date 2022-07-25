Dubai to get 5 new taxi companies soon

They will operate in addition to Uber and Careem

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:47 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 2:06 PM

Five new companies have been licensed to provide taxi services in Dubai.

According to Emarat Al Youm, an official with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the following ride-sharing companies will operate in the emirate in addition to Uber and Careem:

XXride

WOW

Koi

Wikiride

DTC

The official noted that Dubai's booming economy and tourism sector as well as the increased demand for taxi services were attracting startups to invest in the emirate's transport sector.

More to follow.