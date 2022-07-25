Dubai: RTA issues fine warning for riding e-scooters dangerously; full list of penalties

Avoid any violation and ride your scooter safely to ensure your safety and that of others, authority says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:30 PM

E-scooters are a cost- and environment-friendly option to commute in the UAE. In Dubai, especially, residents use the scooters for last-mile trips between office/home and metro/bus stations.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has now warned users that “dangerous actions” while riding the e-scooter will result in a fine. “Avoid any violation and ride your scooter safely to ensure your safety and that of others,” the authority said on Monday.

In Dubai, it’s mandatory for e-scooter users to have a permit to ride in 10 designated areas. The rule does not apply to those who have a valid driver’s licence. Riders must be at least 16 years old. They must not carry passengers ot anything that causes imbalance.

Here is the full list of fines as detailed in an Executive Council Resolution issued earlier this year:

>> Failure to ride within specified lanes: Dh200

>> Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60kmph: Dh300

>> Riding dangerously: Dh300

>> Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths: Dh200

>> Using an e-scooter without a permit: Dh200

>> Failure to wear vests or helmets: Dh200

>> Failure to comply with speed limits: Dh100

>> Carrying a passenger: Dh300

>> Failure to adhere to safety requirements: Dh200

>> Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements: Dh300

>> Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic: Dh200

>> Failure to comply with instructions on information signs: Dh200

>> Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing: Dh200

>> Failure to report an accident: Dh300

>> Using the lefthand side of the road: Dh200

>> Riding against traffic: Dh200

