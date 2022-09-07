UAE

Dubai: RTA introduces two new public bus routes

Service provides links between metro stations and key areas

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the addition of two new routes to its public bus service on Wednesday.

The new routes are expected to 'facilitate Dubai residents' and visitors' commutes', according to a tweet by the official RTA Twitter handle.

The following are the new routes:

1. F57 - Between Jebel Ali Metro Station and Bluewaters Island

Buses depart from Jebel Ali Metro Station regularly, with 30-minute intervals during peak hours.

2. 110 - Between Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Creative Zone

Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.

