Dubai: RTA introduces two new public bus routes

Move aims to improve services that contribute to users' convenience without increasing the rates
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the addition of two new routes to its public bus service on Wednesday.
The new routes are expected to 'facilitate Dubai residents' and visitors' commutes', according to a tweet by the official RTA Twitter handle.
The following are the new routes:
1. F57 - Between Jebel Ali Metro Station and Bluewaters Island
Buses depart from Jebel Ali Metro Station regularly, with 30-minute intervals during peak hours.
2. 110 - Between Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Creative Zone
Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.
ALSO READ:
Move aims to improve services that contribute to users' convenience without increasing the rates
Motorists urged to be cautious and abide by traffic rules
Sharjah Taxi reported zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021
Field inspectors carry out periodic checks to ensure transporters comply with specifications
For the upcoming academic year, it will provide services to 170,000 students
School bus drivers have also been told to ensure the safety of children
They will have a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions
RTA warns of a delay from midnight to 10am