Dubai: RTA announces discounts for 'outstanding' drivers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 3:54 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a Loyalty Programme that links the performance of bus and taxi drivers with rewards offering special discounts from retail outlets and companies.

The objective is to improve the wellbeing of drivers as it will reflect positively on their performance.

Each quarter the best-performing 200 drivers will be selected and classified into two levels. Level One includes Top 20 Bus Drivers and Top 80 Taxi Drivers; each will earn 10,000 loyalty points. Level Two includes Top 20 Bus Drivers and Top 80 Taxi Drivers; each will earn 5,000 loyalty points.

Loyalty points will be transformed into purchasing balances on Loyalty Cards.

The programme will be undertaken in four phases. Phase I includes the distribution of 30,000 nol Plus cards to drivers.

Training workshops will be held to train drivers on how to activate and register the card in RTA’s Gateway using e-mail address and phone number.

Drivers can communicate with the Call Centre to make feedback on the Loyalty Programme.

Drivers Selection Criteria

RTA has set the standards for selecting and assessing the performance of drivers for the Loyalty Programme.

It is based on the applicable bus driver assessment system, the assessment of taxi drivers' conduct system as well as the smart inspection system.

In 2023, the Loyalty Programme will add other categories including limo chauffeurs, rented coach drivers and school bus drivers.

RTA is keen to bring happiness to customers and raise their satisfaction of its services in the context of efforts to maximise the job satisfaction of all employees including drivers.

The step also nurtures a competitive environment between franchise and outsource companies to excel in delivering better services, and contribute to RTA’s vision to become ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’