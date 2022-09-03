Dubai road alert: Traffic jam as vehicle breaks down on Al Khail Street

RTA issues these cards in two categories
A vehicle broke down on Al Khail Street on Saturday afternoon, causing a traffic jam.
According to a tweet from the Dubai Police, the vehicle broke down on Al Khail Street after the Sheikha Latifa Bridge exit towards the Business Bay Crossing.
Police have advised motorists to be careful around the area and to drive carefully through the traffic jam.
