Dubai road alert: Traffic jam as vehicle breaks down on Al Khail Street

Police have advised motorists to be careful around the area

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 2:42 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 2:55 PM

A vehicle broke down on Al Khail Street on Saturday afternoon, causing a traffic jam.

According to a tweet from the Dubai Police, the vehicle broke down on Al Khail Street after the Sheikha Latifa Bridge exit towards the Business Bay Crossing.

Police have advised motorists to be careful around the area and to drive carefully through the traffic jam.

