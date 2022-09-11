Dubai road alert: Heavy vehicle causes delays on Hessa Street

Motorists are advised to use other routes

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 3:44 PM

A heavy vehicle is obstructing traffic on Hessa Street on Monday.

A tweet from Dubai Police says the delay is in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Drivers are advised to be careful around the areas and use alternative routes if possible.

ALSO READ: