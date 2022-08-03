Dubai resumes intercity bus service to Abu Dhabi's Musaffah

Bus will ply between Ibn Battuta Bus Station and Musaffah Community Bus Station

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:25 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:27 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announces resumption of the E102 bus shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The inter-city bus service would start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Musaffah Community Bus Station. The resumption of service is to support the return to normalcy following the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to the increasing demand for the intercity bus service.

On the same date, RTA will extend bus routes as follows: Route 24 will be extended to reach the International City Bus Station, Route 44 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf, Route 88 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City, Route C04 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf, Route F08 will be extended to pass by Al Tawar, Route F33 will be extended to pass along a new business district, Route F56 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City, and Route X28 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City.

Changes on the same date also include improving the journey timing as per the set timetables.

Commuting on buses is cost-effective and buses are flexible and integrated with other mass transit means. Moreover, bus riders can enjoy the city’s landscape in a stress free and relaxed environment. RTA has a fleet of sophisticated buses that are robust, comfortable and safe.

